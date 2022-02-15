Check out this fun tidbit about Jell-O

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s National Jell-O week and beside it being something you can eat, it actually has several other uses.

Jell-O can be used to be sprinkled over cat littler, as clothing or hair dye, made into finger paint and it can be used to help get rid of soap scum.

If you’re looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

