Advertisement

Check out this fun tidbit about Jell-O

By Holly Harper
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s National Jell-O week and beside it being something you can eat, it actually has several other uses.

Jell-O can be used to be sprinkled over cat littler, as clothing or hair dye, made into finger paint and it can be used to help get rid of soap scum.

If you’re looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police arrest woman in connection with fatal Valentine’s Day shooting
A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
Three injured in Linn Products fire
3 injured, second alarm called in at Charlotte business fire
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff

Latest News

sadfasdfsdfa
Take Me Home Tuesday Live Donations Needed
asdfsdfsdf
Take Me Home Tuesday Live Kitten Area
SADSAD
Studio 10 Tidbit
SADSAD
Take Me Home Tuesday Live Anti-Cruelty Center
ASD
Take Me Home Tuesday Live Adoptable Pets