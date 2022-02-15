Cedar Point hiring for upcoming season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a thrill-seeker who can’t get enough of Cedar Point, there’s a job opportunity for you.

The Sandusky, Ohio amusement park is hiring 6,500 workers for the upcoming season. Associates will be paid $15 an hour for positions that don’t receive tips.

The jobs available include guest services, ride operations, security, maintenance and more.

The season begins May 7.

If you’d like to apply, visit Cedar Point’s official website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

