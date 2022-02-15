Biles and Owens Become Engaged

NEW YORK (AP) - It’s a yes from Simone Biles to fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens. The two posted photos of the Houston Texans safety popping the question on Valentine’s Day in a gazebo. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast and the 26-year-old football player have been dating for nearly two years.

