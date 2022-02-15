Advertisement

Biles and Owens Become Engaged

Simone Biles' Husker connection
Simone Biles' Husker connection
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - It’s a yes from Simone Biles to fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens. The two posted photos of the Houston Texans safety popping the question on Valentine’s Day in a gazebo. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast and the 26-year-old football player have been dating for nearly two years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police arrest woman in connection with fatal Valentine’s Day shooting
Three injured in Linn Products fire
3 injured, second alarm called in at Charlotte business fire
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname

Latest News

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Harden Introduced in Philly
Ben Simmons faced media in New York day before NBA draft
Simmons Talks About His Trade From Philly
Cashman field is pictured during a spring exhibition baseball game between the New York Mets...
Drug Issues For Angels?
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super...
Super Bowl TV Ratings Improved