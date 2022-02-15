Accident shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are on the scene of an accident on West Saginaw Highway.

Police confirmed with a News 10 crew on the scene that the accident was a hit and run, but did not provide any additional information.

W. Saginaw is shut down at Bon Air Road, just west of Windemere Park Charter Academy. The school has announced it will be closed for the day Tuesday.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lansing Police have confirmed to News 10 that the accident was a hit and run, but could provide no further details at the time.

