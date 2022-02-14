Your Health: Tips on getting better sleep

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A recent survey found it takes Americans an average of 24 minutes to get out of bed -- and that’s after two alarms and hitting the snooze button twice.

While it may be tempting to squeeze in a few extra minutes, research shows falling back asleep may do more harm than good. This type of sleep fragmentation can increase daytime sleepiness and grogginess while decreasing performance. You can try moving your alarm clock further from your bed, so you have to get up to turn it off. It can also be helpful to skip the loud alarms and try a soothing sound -- such as birds or bells.

It can also be helpful to try mimicking our body’s natural signals. Raise your shades at night to let natural light in, which cues your brain to wake up, or purchase a sunrise alarm clock, which slowly brightens the room for 15-30 minutes before your alarm goes off.

Give yourself something to look forward to in the morning. In one survey, 60% of respondents said the key to waking up easier was simply having exciting plans.

Exercise can also help you rest better. In a sleep poll, about 80% of people who exercised reported good sleep quality compared to 56% of those who don’t.

More: Health news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.