LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -LOS ANGELES (AP) - Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn’t even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor.

