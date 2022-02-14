What sports betting looks like for this year’s Super Bowl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can rarely turn on the TV without seeing one of these ads and with online sports betting now legal in eighteen states, including here in Michigan.

Since sports betting was legalized in the state, about $3.6 billion have been wagered, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Luke Hunter lives in Lansing, and he got started almost immediately after it was legalized. Being a lifelong sports fan, he said it’s a fun way to make some cash. “When it became legal in Michigan, I thought it would be a good way to be, stay involved in the game.”

David Murley is the deputy director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board. He worked with the legislature to get online betting into Michigan in the first place.

“A lot of the casinos were shut down, not only in Detroit, but a lot of the tribes had to shut down their casinos. So we knew that a lot, there was a lot of governments that depended on the revenue.”

Senator Curtis Hertel (D) said, “It’s a regulated, protected system, so that the people that are protected that want to play. It’s a new source of entertainment, and we create funding for our schools. To me, it’s a win, win.”

A big win that’s expected to keep growing, according to Ken Fuchs, the head of sports at Ceasers Entertainment a hotel and casino company, “You have a lot of people now that are actually betting on a regular basis and made it part of their viewing experience, its part of their social experience, you know in a responsible way its just one more way to have fun with sports just like fantasy sports. Over the next year you’ll see more states go legal and launch in new states,” said Fuchs.

