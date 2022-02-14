Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Increasing your 401K contribution

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saving more money is often at the top of everyone’s To-Do lists for the new year, but are you following through?

Now is the time to increase what you’re putting into your retirement accounts -- especially if you get a raise. If it’s a 3% raise, increase your 401K contributions by 1% so you never miss that extra money in your paycheck.

Michael Joyce -- with the financial firm Agili -- said even if it’s just 1% more percent, try it.

“A bigger reason for doing that is because you’re going to have, in essence, tax free compounding of growth,” Joyce said. “Certainly tax deferred, because you’re not going to pay taxes on this until many years in the future.”

Joyce said increase your contributions until it hurts. If it you think you are at your threshold, add another percent and see if you really are. You can always contribute less, especially if you find you need the money back in your paycheck.

If your employer matches how much you put into your retirement account, make sure you are getting that match. Joyce said it’s free money you should never pass up.

