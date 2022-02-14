Advertisement

Valentine’s Day brings hundreds of orders to local flower shop

Americans are expected to spend 24 billion dollars on the holiday in 2022.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flowers are one of the most popular gifts for Valentine’s Day, and designers are Smith Floral and Greenhouse are working to keep up with the demand.

Owner Maher Mahmoud said the number of orders this year is up again, after two years of being impacted by the pandemic.

The most popular flower order in the shop this year? Traditional red roses.

You find out more on how to place an order from Smith Floral here.

