Valentine’s Day brings hundreds of orders to local flower shop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flowers are one of the most popular gifts for Valentine’s Day, and designers are Smith Floral and Greenhouse are working to keep up with the demand.

Owner Maher Mahmoud said the number of orders this year is up again, after two years of being impacted by the pandemic.

The most popular flower order in the shop this year? Traditional red roses.

You find out more on how to place an order from Smith Floral here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.