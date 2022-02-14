U. S. Women’s Hockey Team Keeps Rolling in Beijein
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEIJING (AP) - The defending Olympic champion United States has defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games. That sets up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. The Canadians advanced earlier in the day.
