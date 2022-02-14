Spartans best Hoosiers, still walk away with lessons

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo welcomed first-year head coach for the Hoosiers, Mike Woodson to the Breslin Center Saturday night, hoping his Spartans would ruin Indiana’s trip.

Izzo came into the matchup wanting to switch things up, including changing the point guard position, emphasizing toughness, and wanting more leadership out of his guys.

While the game wasn’t pretty, those adjustments are what changed the way the game went and gave the Spartans a physical win over the Hoosiers.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it was gritty,” Izzo said after the win. “You know I’ve been very disappointed in how we’ve played with the energy level, and I was very proud in how we played with the energy level.”

“It definitely was a major focus,” said Malik Hall. “We had a couple of team meetings about it. players and coaching, players only and with coaching staff also some of them. I’m just glad we came out and we played hard.”

The Spartans were focused, but had the confidence needed with going to the court at home.

“We just all had a chip on our shoulder tonight,” added sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard. “We took two losses, one at home a couple days ago, we just came in with the mindset that we can’t drop three games. everyone was focused in.”

The mindset was special even before tipoff according to junior guard Tyson Walker. “I felt it from the warmup, everything just felt different, the music was just different, everything felt good,” Walker said. “So I knew I was going to have a good day - I told myself I was going to have a good day today so and I went and had a good day.”

Hall noted that the momentum must keep up into the next games coming up for the Spartans.

“We definitely do need to sustain it,” he said. “I think it’s time that we make a run. I’m going to try my hardest to remind everybody every single day just moving forward I just wanna make sure it’s an emphasis for us.”

Michigan State left the Breslin Center on Saturday night, taking away some lessons and hoping to sustain this energy into next week against Penn State on Tuesday and Illinois on Saturday.

