A Rod After A Trump Hotel?

VIDEO: A-Rod honored in final game at Yankee Stadium
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, once vilified by Donald Trump as a “druggie” unworthy of wearing the pinstripes, is now a key part of an investment group seeking to buy the rights to the ex-president’s marquee Washington, D.C., hotel. That’s according to two people familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

