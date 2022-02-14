A Rod After A Trump Hotel?

UNDATED (AP) - Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, once vilified by Donald Trump as a “druggie” unworthy of wearing the pinstripes, is now a key part of an investment group seeking to buy the rights to the ex-president’s marquee Washington, D.C., hotel. That’s according to two people familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

