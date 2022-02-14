News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Okemos at Holt

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s game -- Okemos at Holt.

Okemos needed a win to stay in their CAAC divisional race. Late in the game, Okemos standout Will Young scored, pulling Okemos ahead.

Young has led Okemos in scoring all season long and finished Friday night with 28 points, 12 rebounds.

Okemos has a big game Friday at East Lansing.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.