Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Okemos at Holt

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Okemos at Holt
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s game -- Okemos at Holt.

Okemos needed a win to stay in their CAAC divisional race. Late in the game, Okemos standout Will Young scored, pulling Okemos ahead.

Young has led Okemos in scoring all season long and finished Friday night with 28 points, 12 rebounds.

Okemos has a big game Friday at East Lansing.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Kelly Roudebush
Former Michigan State University police chief dies at 50
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
A flyer called the Feb. 11, 2022 protest “a walkout to eradicate racism and to support our...
‘We will not tolerate this’ -- Racism at basketball game prompts Haslett High School walkout protestd

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
What a Sunday For Van Jefferson
VIDEO: A-Rod honored in final game at Yankee Stadium
A Rod After A Trump Hotel?
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA - FEBRUARY 25: The Australia I bobsled races in heat I during the...
Germany Dominating Olympic Bobsled
United States' Cayla Barnes (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Finland during a...
U. S. Women’s Hockey Team Keeps Rolling in Beijein