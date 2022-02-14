New grants available in Jackson for emergency needs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Federal dollars have been granted to the United Way of Jackson County to be used to support food, shelter and other emergency assistance programs. The funding is the result of the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in 2021 to address the pandemic.

In total the United Way has been granted $252,725 in federal funds. Organizations that provide emergency assistance can apply for assistance from the United Way by Feb. 28. Special consideration goes to applications that serve the elderly, families with children, homeless individuals with mental and physical disabilities, and veterans.

A local board of Jackson County residents will determine how the funds will be distributed. The board will also be responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Services that may qualify include:

Food services

Lodging in a mass shelter or in a hotel/motel or other offsite shelter facility

Rent or mortgage assistance

Utility assistance for natural gas, electric, deliverable fuel and water service

Various supplies for feeding or sheltering people.

Eligibility requirements and other details are available online at THIS LINK, or by contacting UWJC.

To be considered, submissions must be received by Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. All requested information must be provided and proposals must be submitted via email to Ebone’ Young, Community Solutions Manager, at United Way of Jackson County, eyoung@uwjackson.org.

