Advertisement

Mid-Michigan school districts weigh options with mask mandates

Mid-Michigan school districts weigh options with face masks
By Claudia Sella
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Jackson Public Schools went to class Monday with the option of wearing a mask or not. Jackson is just the latest district to drop its mask mandate.

Schools across Mid-Michigan are weighing their options, but parents of students said it’s a tough call to make.

Derrick Levy’s children attend Everett High School, which still requires masks. He said he feels comfortable that his children can make their own decisions.

“I think it should be up to the students,” said Levy. " If it is a good reason to why they should or why should go, I can’t pick which one I’m indecisive.”

When given the choice, some schools have found students will voluntarily wear masks.

Pewamo-Westphalia students have had the choice to wear masks since the start of the school year. The majority of students don’t wear them. However, Superintendent Jennifer Goodman said students and parents appreciate the choice.

“We have students that have worn masks since day one and are continuing to wear masks now,” said Goodman. " They wanted to choose themselves and I think that’s important to have a choice.”

Pewamo-Westphalia has had low COVID numbers throughout the year, which is another reason Superintendent Goodman felt safe leaving the decision up to students.

However, she adds that one size doesn’t fit all. “You have to weigh that out with how does your staff feel, because if they don’t feel safe then that’s important to make sure that your staff feels safe and that they want to be at school.”

The Lansing School District still has a mask mandate. The district said masks will be discussed at the district’s board of education meeting Thursday.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Kelly Roudebush
Former Michigan State University police chief dies at 50
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
A flyer called the Feb. 11, 2022 protest “a walkout to eradicate racism and to support our...
‘We will not tolerate this’ -- Racism at basketball game prompts Haslett High School walkout protestd

Latest News

Jackson Councilmember Jeromy Alexander well on the road to recovery after a skydiving accident...
Jackson County commissioner discharged from hospital following skydiving accident
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Okemos at Holt
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Okemos at Holt
2022 Valentine's Day trends in Mid-Michigan
A group calling for reform in Michigan prisons met at the State Capitol on Feb. 14, 2022.
Group calls for prison reform in Michigan