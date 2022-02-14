Mid-Michigan school districts weigh options with mask mandates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Jackson Public Schools went to class Monday with the option of wearing a mask or not. Jackson is just the latest district to drop its mask mandate.

Schools across Mid-Michigan are weighing their options, but parents of students said it’s a tough call to make.

Derrick Levy’s children attend Everett High School, which still requires masks. He said he feels comfortable that his children can make their own decisions.

“I think it should be up to the students,” said Levy. " If it is a good reason to why they should or why should go, I can’t pick which one I’m indecisive.”

When given the choice, some schools have found students will voluntarily wear masks.

Pewamo-Westphalia students have had the choice to wear masks since the start of the school year. The majority of students don’t wear them. However, Superintendent Jennifer Goodman said students and parents appreciate the choice.

“We have students that have worn masks since day one and are continuing to wear masks now,” said Goodman. " They wanted to choose themselves and I think that’s important to have a choice.”

Pewamo-Westphalia has had low COVID numbers throughout the year, which is another reason Superintendent Goodman felt safe leaving the decision up to students.

However, she adds that one size doesn’t fit all. “You have to weigh that out with how does your staff feel, because if they don’t feel safe then that’s important to make sure that your staff feels safe and that they want to be at school.”

The Lansing School District still has a mask mandate. The district said masks will be discussed at the district’s board of education meeting Thursday.

