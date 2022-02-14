Michigan State University marching band to perform in Austrian festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan State University students are getting ready for the journey of a lifetime and they could use help to cut costs.

The MSU Spartan Marching Band has been invited to participate in the Mid Europe Festival in Austria this July.

The 10-day trip will feature marching bands and concert bands from around the world. They will share their experience, their talent and learn from the other musicians.

“The stars aligned. I think it is going to be a refreshing experience for our students who have been dealing with all of the emotions and the things we’ve all experienced this last two years,” said MSU marching band director David Thornton. “It will be a nice trip for sure and a nice experience for everybody to have, I think.”

The Spartan band is aiming to raise $150,000 to offset the cost of the experience. If you’d like to donate, click here.

