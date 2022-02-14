Advertisement

Michigan launching new program to help homeowners experiencing hardship

(koln)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Michigan launched a new program designed to use federal funding to help homeowners.

Called the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF), it uses federal tax dollars from the American Rescue Plan to provide financial assistance to people who own the homes they live in and have fallen behind on their property-related expenses. The MIHAF program can help with delinquent mortgage, property tax and/or condominium payments, payment of escrow shortages, and past due utilities payments, including gas, water, electric, and internet or broadband.

New: Valentine’s Day brings hundreds of orders to local flower shop

“Over the years, we’ve made great strides to keep families in their homes, and this additional financial support will build on our efforts that put Michiganders first,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The program offers homeowners much-needed relief to help them overcome those financial obstacles while also providing a strong degree of housing security – a vital measure that can positively impact every part of our lives.”

In total, $242,812,277 has been given to Michigan for the MIHAF program. The state of Michigan anticipates it will help around 8,300 homeowners across the state.

The maximum amount of assistance available through MIHAF per household is $25,000. To qualify for MIHAF, applicants must meet several qualifications:

  • They must have experienced a qualified financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic after January 21, 2020, or had a qualified hardship that began before January 21, 2020, but continued after that date.
  • Meet income eligibility requirements.
  • The property must be owner-occupied.

Interested homeowners can find details and a link to the application portal at THIS LINK, or receive assistance with their application submission by calling 844-756-4423.

Next: Watching Your Wallet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Kelly Roudebush
Former Michigan State University police chief dies at 50
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
A flyer called the Feb. 11, 2022 protest “a walkout to eradicate racism and to support our...
‘We will not tolerate this’ -- Racism at basketball game prompts Haslett High School walkout protestd

Latest News

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
The cost of travel nurses have skyrocketed during the pandemic.
News 10 Investigation: Price of travel nurses skyrocketing
Price of traveling nurses skyrocketing
Price of traveling nurses skyrocketing
mentorship
Local entrepreneur matches young adults with mentors for Valentine's Day
sdfdfsdf
Van Atta's Live Many Other Items Available