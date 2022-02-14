Michigan launching new program to help homeowners experiencing hardship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Michigan launched a new program designed to use federal funding to help homeowners.

Called the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF), it uses federal tax dollars from the American Rescue Plan to provide financial assistance to people who own the homes they live in and have fallen behind on their property-related expenses. The MIHAF program can help with delinquent mortgage, property tax and/or condominium payments, payment of escrow shortages, and past due utilities payments, including gas, water, electric, and internet or broadband.

New: Valentine’s Day brings hundreds of orders to local flower shop

“Over the years, we’ve made great strides to keep families in their homes, and this additional financial support will build on our efforts that put Michiganders first,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The program offers homeowners much-needed relief to help them overcome those financial obstacles while also providing a strong degree of housing security – a vital measure that can positively impact every part of our lives.”

In total, $242,812,277 has been given to Michigan for the MIHAF program. The state of Michigan anticipates it will help around 8,300 homeowners across the state.

The maximum amount of assistance available through MIHAF per household is $25,000. To qualify for MIHAF, applicants must meet several qualifications:

They must have experienced a qualified financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic after January 21, 2020, or had a qualified hardship that began before January 21, 2020, but continued after that date.

Meet income eligibility requirements.

The property must be owner-occupied.

Interested homeowners can find details and a link to the application portal at THIS LINK, or receive assistance with their application submission by calling 844-756-4423.

Next: Watching Your Wallet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.