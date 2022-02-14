Advertisement

Meridian Township construction already causing headaches for neighbors

Southbound Okemos Road closed Monday
By Cody Butler
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic nightmare in Meridian Township is just beginning.

Southbound Okemos Road closed Monday to replace the bridges over the Red Cedar River. It’s one of two projects happening on busy roads in the township this year.

People who live in the middle of it all were already dreading the extra traffic it brings to their neighborhood.

“This is disruptive. This is very disruptive. And how long is going to last? too long,” said Ann Lyon, who lives in the Indian Hills neighborhood.

Lyon walks her street every day. Only now, it can be more of a challenge because people are using her street to get around the Okemos Road bridge closure.

“I wish all these cars weren’t going through my neighborhood. It disrupts the good, quiet feeling that this neighborhood usually has,” said Lyon.

Several cars cut through the neighborhood when News 10 was there Monday afternoon, including a school bus and large box truck. Neighbors said that wasn’t normal.

“I don’t think anyone would appreciate having this in their neighborhood,” said Lynn Warshaw.

Warshaw said she expects things to get worse as the Michigan Department of Transportation starts work on Grand River Avenue to fix flooding issues in April.

“I’m really worried about this summer. Because we have an enormous amount of people that walk, and kids and animals and the wildlife. It just seems to me that it will be a much bigger issue when people get outside,” said Warshaw.

Like her neighbors, she’s ready for the projects to be done. But she thinks it will be worth the headaches.

“We pay taxes to get our roads and bridges and everything fixed. We’ve been ignoring that for a lot of years. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to get our roads fixed,” said Warshaw.

Meanwhile, the extra traffic won’t stop Lyon from taking her daily walks.

“I’m going to walk. I’m going to walk mostly in the middle of the street and when I see or hear a car, I’ll move to the side so they can go by. And I’ll wave,” she said.

Northbound Okemos Road will stay open during most of the project, but it will have to briefly close before the bridge is done in November.

Meridian Township Police encouraged drivers to allow for extra time and be patient while following the Dobie Road detour.

Officers will be reminding drivers of that detour this week.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

