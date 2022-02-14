Advertisement

Local entrepreneur to match young adults with mentors for Valentine’s Day

Mentorship event
Mentorship event(keyana pugh | WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Keyana Pugh run ‘Behind The Hustle- an organization that started as a book to inspire young adults to take the next step in their life.

For the month of February, she wanted to put together a fun but beneficial event that connects young adults to successful business owners.

We’ve all heard of speed dating, what about mentor-pooling?

Keyana will be hosting Won’t Ya Be My Mentor! to give youth in the community the opportunity to find a positive person.

She is gathering a pool of local leaders to simply be there for their new mentee!

The event also has a lesson in planting, Snacks, and mingling/meeting your perfect mentor!!!

Link to sign up>>> https://forms.gle/qbjbtV5XWMqpn28m8

The event is February 26th from 12-4 at 2211 MLK Lansing.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Kelly Roudebush
Former Michigan State University police chief dies at 50
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
A flyer called the Feb. 11, 2022 protest “a walkout to eradicate racism and to support our...
‘We will not tolerate this’ -- Racism at basketball game prompts Haslett High School walkout protestd

Latest News

UHM
Union Home Mortgage can help answer your questions about mortgages
;o;olp;l;;po;;
VALENTINE'S DAY PAINTING CRAFT
ertueute
UNION HOME MORTAGE
zxccxzcxxzc
517 Friday