Local entrepreneur to match young adults with mentors for Valentine’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Keyana Pugh run ‘Behind The Hustle- an organization that started as a book to inspire young adults to take the next step in their life.

For the month of February, she wanted to put together a fun but beneficial event that connects young adults to successful business owners.

We’ve all heard of speed dating, what about mentor-pooling?

Keyana will be hosting Won’t Ya Be My Mentor! to give youth in the community the opportunity to find a positive person.

She is gathering a pool of local leaders to simply be there for their new mentee!

The event also has a lesson in planting, Snacks, and mingling/meeting your perfect mentor!!!

Link to sign up>>> https://forms.gle/qbjbtV5XWMqpn28m8

The event is February 26th from 12-4 at 2211 MLK Lansing.

