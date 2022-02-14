Advertisement

Lansing police arrest woman in connection with fatal Valentine’s Day shooting

Police said the victim was a resident of home where he was shot.
Police said the victim was a resident of home where he was shot.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old woman was taken into custody Monday in connection with a fatal shooting.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. at a residence located on Teel Avenue, south of Mount Hope Avenue. Police said they found a 43-year-old man who had been shot and rendered first-aid until medics arrived.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said a 42-year-old woman was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

