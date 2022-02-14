Kids bringing a splash of color to East Lansing construction site

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A seven-story office building is being constructed in downtown East Lansing. When its done it may look as impressive as any other tall building, but what’s special about this one is how it will look while its being built.

The construction site for Michigan State University Federal Credit Union’s (MSU Federal Credit Union) new building got a splash of color Monday with the installation of new fence panels featuring the artwork of local K-12 students. The community art project was done through a partnership between MSUFCU, East Lansing Downtown Development Authority, the City of East Lansing, Granger and local art teachers.

The fence panels feature colorful and artistic weaving by high school students from East Lansing High School and K-6 students from Stepping Stones Montessori. In total, 38 panels will be installed around the construction site.

“We are excited to celebrate local students and showcase their talents by bringing art to our community,” said April Clobes, President/CEO of MSU Federal Credit Union. “The artwork will create community connections much like the Credit Union does through its support of various programs.”

“The DDA was excited to support this community-driven project, which will showcase the creativity of local students, while also beautifying an area in downtown East Lansing that is currently under construction,” said East Lansing DDA Chair Mike Krueger. “This type of unexpected, community art certainly adds to the vibrancy in our downtown.”

The new fence panels will remain up throughout the duration of construction, estimated to be complete in spring 2023.

