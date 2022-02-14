Advertisement

Group calls for prison reform in Michigan

By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group calling for reform in Michigan’s prisons met Monday afternoon at the State Capitol.

The Michigan Poor People’s Campaign held an event calling on state lawmakers to recognize the human rights of people in prison. They compiled a 10-pointe plan to create more humane conditions in prisons.

Part of the plan includes ending prison overcrowding, ending life without parole for minors and passing “Good time” to enable rehabilitation and lessen overcrowding.

A member of the committee shared more on why reforms are needed.

“The nature of prison settings literally restricts movement and renders them in infectious disease tinder boxes. The largest clusters of COVID-19 infections in the nation have occurred in America’s prisons,” said Kim Redigan. “Where people are often confined is overcrowded living conditions, and contagious disease rapidly proliferate.”

The group has created a petition that has received more than 9,000 signatures. For more information, or to sign the petition, click here.

