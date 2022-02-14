Advertisement

Gonzaga Regains Number One Berth

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNDATED (AP) - Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes to swap places with Auburn, which had spent the past three weeks at No. 1. The Tigers fell to No. 2 after losing at Arkansas. This is the Zags’ third stint at No. 1 this season.

