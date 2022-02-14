Germany Dominating Olympic Bobsled

BEIJING (AP) - There’s never been an instance of one nation sweeping the medals in an Olympic bobsled event. Germany has a chance to change that. The world’s sliding superpower grabbed three of the top four spots at the midpoint of the two-man competition at the Beijing Olympics.

