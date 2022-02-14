Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 5,380 new cases, 60 deaths over past 3 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 5,380 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths over the past three days Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,793 cases per day, the lowest daily rate since September.

State totals now sit at 2,037,742 cases and 30,959 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has remained consistent, hitting 12.23% Monday, roughly the same as it was the week prior.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Monday, 2,048 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since October.

As of Feb. 14, 2022, there are officially 3,821 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,345 6 180 Eaton County 21,674 14 350 Ingham County 51,938 42 661 Jackson County 33,684 24 489 Shiawassee County 13,991 6 197

Read: Lansing School District will consider mask issue before Ingham County mandate expires

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.