Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 5,380 new cases, 60 deaths over past 3 days

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 5,380 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths over the past three days Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,793 cases per day, the lowest daily rate since September.

State totals now sit at 2,037,742 cases and 30,959 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has remained consistent, hitting 12.23% Monday, roughly the same as it was the week prior.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Monday, 2,048 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since October.

As of Feb. 14, 2022, there are officially 3,821 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,3456180
Eaton County21,67414350
Ingham County51,93842661
Jackson County33,68424489
Shiawassee County13,9916197

Read: Lansing School District will consider mask issue before Ingham County mandate expires

