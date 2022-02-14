Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 5,380 new cases, 60 deaths over past 3 days
As of Feb. 14, 2022, there are officially 3,821 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 5,380 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths over the past three days Monday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,793 cases per day, the lowest daily rate since September.
State totals now sit at 2,037,742 cases and 30,959 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
The state’s positivity rate has remained consistent, hitting 12.23% Monday, roughly the same as it was the week prior.
The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Monday, 2,048 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since October.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|Confirmed Omicron cases
|COVID-related deaths
|Clinton County
|13,345
|6
|180
|Eaton County
|21,674
|14
|350
|Ingham County
|51,938
|42
|661
|Jackson County
|33,684
|24
|489
|Shiawassee County
|13,991
|6
|197
