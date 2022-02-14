Celebrating Valentine’s Day at Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for some last minute gift ideas for Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of great options available at Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop on Marsh Road in Haslett.

Lisa Bashline, the Retail Sales Manager at Van Atta’s, showed up some great ideas for Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.