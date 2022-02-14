2nd alarm needed in commercial structure fire at Charlotte business

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters were dispatched Monday morning to a reported large commercial structure fire at Linn Products, a business on Lipsey Drive in Charlotte.

Officials from the Charlotte Fire Department say that, when firefighters arrived, there was already heavy black smoke coming out of the building’s south side. Staff from Linn Products notified emergency responders that all employees were out of the building and the fire was burning in a large tank.

Fire crews entered the building and encountered heavy smoke and heat. Upon assessing the situation up close, a second alarm was sounded requesting backup.

Additional departments responding to the second alarm included Benton Twp FD, Delta Twp FD, Olivet FD, Vermontville FD, Eaton Rapids City FD, Bellevue FD, Windsor Twp FD, Charlotte PD, and Eaton Area EMS.

Through their combined efforts, firefighters were able to control the fire within 60 minutes. However, even with the teamwork, there were injuries among those responding to the emergency.

One firefighter was taken to the local hospital for a finger injury, another firefighter was treated on scene for exhaustion, and a Linn employee was transported to a local hospital for symptoms he received after attempting to fight the fire before firefighters arrived.

The fire is still under investigation and damage estimates are currently unknown, though they are expected to be very high. It is also unknown when Linn Products will be able to resume operations.

