Spooky Valentine’s events remain popular in Mid-Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Normally Valentine’s Day is associated with flowers, chocolate, or spending time with your partner, but you wouldn’t think of getting scared. Yet two local events looked to bring some scares to the lovey-dovey holiday.

Starting in Jackson was the Blood Bash 2022. Held at the Commonwealth Commerce Center, the event was fun for the whole family.

Visitors could find games, vendors, costume contests and more. Last year the Blood Bash was canceled due to the pandemic.

The owner of MeggaXP, James Seagraves, said this is a different but great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“February is kind of a weird time to have this. Like in October you are just flooded with scary stuff, scary stuff, scary stuff. We figured, there’s nothing else to do in Jackson in February,” Seagraves said. “So, we gave it a try and we started on Valentine’s weekend.”

To Seagraves, it’s not so strange that scares are popular around Valentine’s Day.

“There’s always a weird connection of romance and horror, that’s why things like True Blood and-- like it or not-- Twilight, all of those things intertwine and it’s been a success,” Seagraves said. “People love it. Gives us something to do in the wintertime.”

You can join in on the fun Sunday from 11 to 7.

Over in Leslie, The Awakened Haunted House held their Love Bites event.

The scary attraction inside a former car dealership brought Halloween to Valentine’s Day. The event also featured a total blackout where fans were given just a flashlight and were spooked in the dark.

The co-owner of Awaken, Brian McVay, said they wanted to provide some extra scary entertainment for Halloween lovers.

“Just really trying to come up with some things for the off season, you know?” McVay said, “It’s a long way between Halloweens, and so we just thought that that would be kind of a fun event for people to do and something a little different.”

The idea came from one of the co-owners and has been scaring people for since 2016.

