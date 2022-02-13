Advertisement

Bus driver shot, killed on the job in Charlotte

Police say a CATS bus driver that was shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night, has died from his injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police said a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver that was shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street around 9:35 p.m., WBTV reported.

Police said a suspect fired shots at Rivera from an SUV.

There were four passengers on the bus, but none of them were injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the bus had traveled off of the roadway.

Charlotte Area Transit System identified the driver as 41-year-old Ethan Rivera.

Medics took Rivera to the hospital, but he died on Saturday. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t specified.

In a statement Sunday, CATS called the shooting “a senseless act of violence,” adding, “Ethan was a public servant and valued member of the Charlotte community. We grieve with his family during this time.”

Charlotte Meckenburg Police Department said information on the suspect vehicle is coming soon.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Roudebush
Former Michigan State University police chief dies at 50
A flyer called the Feb. 11, 2022 protest “a walkout to eradicate racism and to support our...
‘We will not tolerate this’ -- Racism at basketball game prompts Haslett High School walkout protestd
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Lansing man
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Christopher Michael Wright is accused of starting a fatal house fire in Jackson on Feb. 10, 2022.
Suspect in custody for fatal fire in Jackson, victim identified

Latest News

‘Love Bites’ event in Leslie brings scares to Valentine’s Day
Spooky Valentine’s events remain popular in Mid-Michigan
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; Charlotte toddler found
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
Bringing the scares to Valentines Day
Bringing the scares to Valentines Day