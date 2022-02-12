Your Health: Debunking heart health myths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You see a lot of hearts in February, not just because of Valentine’s Day, but also because it’s American Heart Month.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death, globally. In the United States, someone dies from heart disease every 36 seconds.

“A lot of people suffer from heart failure, over five million Americans in any given year will be diagnosed with heart failure,” Dr. Joshua Larned, the Medical Director of Heart Failure Services Holy Cross Hospital.

There is a lot is misinformation about heart disease. One of the biggest is it only impacts older people, but up to 10% of heart attacks happen in people under the age of 45. The second myth is that heart disease only impacts men. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women.

In fact, about 5% of women are likely to be misdiagnosed when they go to the hospital with a heart attack, compared to 3% of men.

And our last myth: heart disease is colorblind. Heart disease takes a heavier toll on minority groups.

“They were actually dying more than the white patients with cardiomyopathy,” said Dr. Shazli Khan, with Internal Medicine University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Black people were three times as likely to die of it than the overall population and more than 33% of Native American and Alaska Natives people die from heart disease under age 65, compared to just 17% of the overall U.S. population.

