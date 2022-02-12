Williamston Hornets upset Haslett at home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets girls basketball team secured a big home win on Friday, beating the Haslett Vikings 37-33.

Sammi Schultz led the Hornets with nine points, and Reese Gaytan led the Hornets with 11 rebounds.

The Hornets (12-6) now lead the CAAC-Red Division after handing the Vikings their first conference loss of the season.

Up next, the Hornets take on Mason and the Vikings face St. Johns.

