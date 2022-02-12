‘We will not tolerate this’ -- Racism at basketball game prompts Haslett High School walkout protest

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of students at Haslett High School took a stand against racism Friday.

They were joined with school faculty and coaches during a walkout protest.

Prior coverage: Students at Haslett High School walk out in protest over racist taunts

Students said the demonstration was due to what they said is a lack of action taken over racist remarks directed at Haslett athletes during a basketball game at Fowlerville High School.

“We will not play for this,” said Ramon Byrd. “We will not tolerate this.”

Byrd, a basketball player at Haslett High School, said he’s angry about the racial remarks reportedly made by Fowlerville High School students during the Jan. 27 game.

Those remarks were captured on camera.

“If you cared about us, we would’ve had our coaches walking out to that court with us in that moment that the name calling began,” Byrd said. “We would’ve quit playing.”

The Haslett High School administration, in conjunction with the Black Student Union, conducted the walkout to protest racial discrimination.

In a Haslett Public Schools newsletter, superintendent Steven L. Cook said the Fowlerville High School administration completed an investigation, found the students responsible and that disciplinary action will be issued.

He also said that Haslett Public Schools won’t tolerate racist behavior and they are committed to fair treatment to all of their students.

Byrd said he was overwhelmed with appreciation at how many people came to show support.

“All of my friends that I saw out here, all of my boys I saw here meant the absolute world to me,” Byrd said. “They knew what this meant to me and them coming here, I couldn’t ask for more.”

Fowlerville said they will be sending representatives from the district to issue a formal apology to the Haslett basketball team and coaches.

More: Education news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.