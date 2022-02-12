US paying $360K to law enforcement in Oxford school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) - The federal government will pay $360,000 to local authorities who responded to the shooting at a Michigan high school in November.

Money from the U.S. Justice Department’s emergency assistance program will go for overtime and other expenses related to the immediate response at Oxford High School, said U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

Four students were killed and more were injured on Nov. 30.

Much of the money is going to the Oakland County sheriff’s office, said Slotkin, who represents the Oxford area in Congress.

“Our first responders gave everything they could to help Oxford, so it’s only right that we get them quick help in return. But we’re not done yet,” Slotkin said Friday.

A student, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged with murder and other crimes. His parents are accused of gross negligence and also face charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.