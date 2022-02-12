Advertisement

Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates beat Laingsburg in CMAC-tion

The Pirates lead the CMAC
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates took down Laingsburg 63-48 at home on Friday.

It’s their 8th win in a row since they lost to the Wolfpack back in January.

The Pirates lead the Central Michigan Athletic Conference, with Laingsburg right behind.

