Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates beat Laingsburg in CMAC-tion

WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates took down Laingsburg 63-48 at home on Friday.

It’s their 8th win in a row since they lost to the Wolfpack back in January.

The Pirates lead the Central Michigan Athletic Conference, with Laingsburg right behind.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.