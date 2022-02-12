Perry Ramblers take down Lansing Christian

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Perry Ramblers broke a three-game losing streak with a 52-37 win over Lansing Christian.

The Ramblers are now 7-8 and sit at 5th in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.

Up next, the Ramblers play Olivet and the Pilgrims play Leslie.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

