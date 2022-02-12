Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warn residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a Valentine’s Day scam warning and urged Michiganders to protect their hearts and finances.

“Dating services -- particularly online -- can lead to more than romantic encounters,” Nessel said. “These services, as well as shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts, come with risks that bad actors will look to exploit. It’s important to know how to protect yourself so looking for romance doesn’t lead to financial ruin.”

Nessel recommended the following tips:

Never give someone you haven’t met money

Scammers often will play on their victim’s emotions to get information they need to carry out their scam. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation reports that in the United States, romance scams account for the highest financial losses of all internet-facilitated crimes.

Read: Romance scams caused more than $133 million in loses in 2021

Be careful with what you post online

It’s important to be cautious with your personal information, including contact information, financial information and even photographs.

Never agree to meet for the first time in a private setting

To be safe, insist on a public place where there are sure to be other people around. Additionally, tell a member of your family or a friend where you will be and when you will contact them again after the meeting.

Arrange your own transportation to and from the meeting and have a working mobile phone with you. Make sure to leave all available information about the person you will be meeting with your contact.

Conduct a reverse image search

Check to see where else the person’s photo appears and whether it has been altered before you pursue a relationship based on an online profile image. The photo used might not be who you’re speaking to. Be suspicious if the person refuses to speak on the phone or do a video call before meeting in person.

If you don’t know how to reverse image search, watch this video.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.