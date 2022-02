LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Sexton Big Reds beat Portland 63-47 to make it two in a row.

That replaces their 4-game losing streak.

Up next, the Big Reds play Fowlerville, and Portland takes on Olivet

