Lansing School District students earn trip to Super Bowl LVI

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get your food, drinks and party platters ready because Super Bowl LVI is Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Related: Lansing man has been to all 55 Super Bowl games

Some Lansing School District students are getting the opportunity of a lifetime to attend the big game. Going to the Super Bowl isn’t an easy bucket list item to cross off, but if you work hard enough, you might just get the opportunity to go.

“I’m actually really happy,” said Emanuel Brown. “I’ve always wanted to go to the Super Bowl.”

At the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, motivational speaker Dr. Eric Thomas and the School Days Foundation challenged 47 student athletes in Lansing. They were asked to improve their grades, their sports and their community service efforts.

“These young people have done just that,” said Sexton High School principal Dan Boggan. “We had a lot achieve great expectations, but these five checked every box.”

Those five students were selected to go to their very first Super Bowl.

“My mother texted me and said, ‘You’re coming on the trip,’ I said, ‘What trip?’ and then she said, ‘You’re going to California to the Super Bowl,’” said Charleston Rogers. “I was excited.

“’You’re going to California, going to the Super Bowl!’ I was really excited with a new experience like going to the Super Bowl,” Brown said.

Related: Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past

It’s an absolutely dream for the student athletes that actually play football.

“Being a football player for so many years, everybody wants to make it to the NFL,” Rogers said. “It’s a big thing to me, you know? Just watching it over TV and now watching it in person -- it’s going to be a different experience.”

The experience will have them going to pool parties, meet and greets and everything else they could want. A limo took the students to the airport Friday.

“I’m excited to see our kids and their reactions to some of the things that they’re going to experience,” Boggan said.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.