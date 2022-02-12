Lansing Catholic Cougars sweep Eaton Rapids Greyhounds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a 57 points-kind-of-night for Lansing Catholic.

The Girls team (16-0) beat Eaton Rapids 57-30, and the boys (8-6) won 57-48.

Up next, the Cougar boys face St. Johns, and the Girls take on Portland.

The Greyhounds (both teams) face Okemos next.

