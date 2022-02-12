How the COVID pandemic has impacted younger generations

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID pandemic isn’t just impacting people physically, it’s also causing mental health issues.

Studies show that uncertainty and fear -- caused by the pandemic -- are greatly impacting younger generations.

At a time when family, friends and loved ones are getting sick and dying, mental health is often compromised -- especially in children.

“About one in five children have anxiety, undiagnosed or diagnosed, and that is a number that we actually have from pre-pandemic,” said Kelsey Burzynski, a counselor at Wacousta Elementary School. “I’m sure the pandemic has heightened that a little bit in adults and children, but there has always been a need.”

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shown public health actions can make people feel isolated, something the U.S. Surgeon General Doctor said people are often embarrassed to talk about.

Counselors said students, however, are more open to talking about their feelings.

“It’s not embarrassing for me to go see the school counselor, but if anybody ever has to go, I don’t think they should feel embarrassed,” said Wacousta Elementary student Madison Schafer. “I feel it’s up to them if they want to share.”

Talking about feelings and experiences is one way Burzynski said her students can nurture and improve their mental health.

“If we’re talking about mental health, then we are able to support our own mental health and everybody else’s,” Burzynski said. “It’s something that we need to support. It’s just that the pandemic has really brought that to the forefront.”

She said there is and always has been a need to teach social and emotional skills that help improve mental health.

