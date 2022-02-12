Game of the Week: Wild finish gives Okemos boys victory over Holt

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - An exciting CAAC Blue matchup was held Friday evening at Holt, where the Rams hosted the 10-2 Okemos Chiefs.

It all came down to the end with 30 seconds left in the game. Okemos was up 64-62 as Jakari Conway for Holt was getting physical trying to get inside. He took a one-handed shot off his right hand and it counted, making it a tie game at 64-64.

Time was running out and what could turn into overtime turned into Will Young for Okemos taking it all the way down and getting a layup with five seconds left, bring the Chiefs up 66-64.

Holt had just a few seconds and from mid-court Isaiah Foster took a shot, one that looked like it was going to fall, but bounced out as the buzzer went off.

This was the first time this season the Chiefs have had a game come down to the final seconds like Friday night’s and after starting with a slower first half, the team really picked things up in the second. It was all thanks to Young that ended it such an exciting finish and sealed the deal for Okemos.

“We knew it was going to be a tough one and we kept battling. They’re always a great team and any road game is going to be a tough one,” Young said. “I saw his (Conway’s) shot go in and I was like we need a bucket and I saw an open lane and made a great steal for it and got through and made the layup.”

“Will is just a tough player and he can score in a lot of different ways,” Okemos Boys Basketball Coach Jeff Wonch said. “In that scenario, let’s get the ball, let’s get him space, let’s see how it goes.”

Well it proved to be the right move as Young had a double-double on the night with 28 points and 12 rebounds. He says getting this win reassures just how talented the Chiefs squad is.

“It’s going to boost our confidence a lot but we know we’re not going to let it get to our heads,” Young said. “We’re going to keep working hard in the gym and get ready for the next game.”

Of all the game so far this season, Wonch knows just where this one ranks.

“Oh, it was the most important one. And the next game will be the next important one. But yeah, this one was special to go on the road and win like that.”

The Chiefs move their record to 11-2 on the season and add to their win streak right now, making it four in a row.

