Former Michigan State University police chief dies at 50

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former police chief of the Michigan State University Police and Public Safety died Thursday.

The school announced her passing Friday afternoon.

Kelly Roudebush died after a battle with breast cancer. She was 50 years old. Roudebush was the fifth MSU police chief and the first woman to hold the job.

She had a long history at MSU. Roudebush had earned her bachelor degree from the school before going to Western Michigan University for her masters degree. She joined the MSU Police and Public Safety in 1994 and served for 26 years before taking medical leave in July 2020.

She was chosen to lead the department in 2018.

“Kelly was committed to the profession and the service not just for our department, but for everyone in law enforcement. She inspired so many people with her steadfast courage during this long and difficult fight,” said MSU police chief Marlon Lynch. “Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts during this time.”

