East Lansing boys sweep Dewitt

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans swept Dewitt on the season with a 68-52 win at home Friday night.

They previously beat the Panthers 60-50 on the road earlier this year.

The Trojans (13-4) keep the lead in the CAAC-Blue with the win, and take on Grand Ledge on Tuesday.

Dewitt (7-7) faces Holt next, that game is also on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.