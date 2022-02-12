Advertisement

East Lansing boys sweep Dewitt

The Trojans keep the lead in the CAAC-Blue
DEWITT EAST LANSING
DEWITT EAST LANSING(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans swept Dewitt on the season with a 68-52 win at home Friday night.

They previously beat the Panthers 60-50 on the road earlier this year.

The Trojans (13-4) keep the lead in the CAAC-Blue with the win, and take on Grand Ledge on Tuesday.

Dewitt (7-7) faces Holt next, that game is also on Tuesday.

