Union Home Mortgage can help answer your questions about mortgages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There can be a lot of confusion when it comes to getting a mortgage. We recently got the chance to talk to Stacy Schlicher, a senior mortgage consultant with Union Home Mortgage in East Lansing, who told us more about the company and how they are ready to help when it comes to any and all questions regarding mortgages.

Check out the video to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.