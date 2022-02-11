Ukrainian MSU students keep close eye on Ukraine, worry about loved ones

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With tensions rising on the border between Ukraine and Russia, the possibility of war weighs heavily on the minds of Ukrainians at Michigan State University.

Read: US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade in days

Mason Harvath-Gerrans, a Ukrainian-born MSU student from Horlivka, Donets’k Oblast, spoke Friday on behalf of the Ukrainian Student Organization at MSU. He’s lived in the United States since he was 3 years old but, like his peers, he is worried about his friends in Ukraine.

“We have no choice but to be concerned and worried. There is no other choice,” said Harvath. “It’s mainly just what will I do? There’s so much uncertainty. I mean some are going to stay and fight and some are going to have to flee they have no choice.”

Harvath said many students have been dealing with the conflict for years. However, the recent threat against their homeland has never been higher, as Russian troops line the Ukrainian border.

“Russia seems ready to start a full-scale war an open war. This is extremely concerning for a variety of reasons,” said Harvath.

And as students are safe in the U.S., Harvath said it is difficult to watch the situation unfold from afar.

“For me, particularly it’s hard but at the same time -- I don’t know what I could do if I went over there,” Harvath said. “I think I can do a lot more from afar.”

However, he said the Ukrainian community at MSU is resilient and will stay strong. But he wants people to know that even if the conflict seems far away -- it’s closer than it appears.

“I want people to know that yes, it may seem a world away. But this is a real issue. This is something that will affect everyone in some way.”

More: News stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.