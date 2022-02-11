Suspect in custody for fatal fire in Jackson, victim identified

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in the custody of Jackson Police in connection with the investigation of a fatal fire.

The 33-year-old is suspected of starting the fire which left Jacob Robert-Dean Eddy, 28, dead. Officials responded to 2202 E. Ganson Street early Thursday morning on reports of a fire.

Jackson Police assisted Jackson Fire with the investigation. Firefighters found the victim inside the house and medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The Michigan State Police are also helping with the investigation of the fire.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796.

