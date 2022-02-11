Advertisement

Suspect in custody for fatal fire in Jackson, victim identified

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Friday.
Jackson Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire that left a 28-year-old man dead.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in the custody of Jackson Police in connection with the investigation of a fatal fire.

The 33-year-old is suspected of starting the fire which left Jacob Robert-Dean Eddy, 28, dead. Officials responded to 2202 E. Ganson Street early Thursday morning on reports of a fire.

Read: ‘It was an inferno’ -- Jackson police seek arsonist in fatal house fire

Jackson Police assisted Jackson Fire with the investigation. Firefighters found the victim inside the house and medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The Michigan State Police are also helping with the investigation of the fire.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796.

Original Story: Fire claims life of 28-year-old Jackson man, arson suspected

More Jackson news:

