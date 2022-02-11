Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Prosecutors Office has issued criminal charges in the investigation of a shooting that took the life of a 24-year-old Lansing man.

The incident took place on Nov. 30, 2021. Early that morning, Lansing Police were called to a gas station on Martin Luther King Blvd in Lansing on reports of a shooting. There, they made contact with a man with a gunshot wound to his body.

Related: Lansing city officials look for solutions to gun violence

Despite the seriousness of the wound, the man was not cooperative with police. He was transported to the hospital to be treated.

Then on Dec. 29 the man, identified as 24-year-old Stephen Christy-Valdez of Lansing, died as a result of the injuries he sustained on Nov. 30.

“During the course of the Investigation, a suspect (29 year old female) was identified,” Lansing Police wrote in a release. “Detailed reports were recently submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office requesting criminal charges on the suspect.”

Friday, those charges were issued by the Ingham County Prosecutors Office.

“The suspect, who is in police custody on an unrelated offense, was arraigned in 54-A District court in front of Magistrate Millmore,” police said.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Ciara Jean Delgado, a resident of Lansing.

She has been charged with Open Murder, Assault with intent to Murder, two counts of Felony Firearm, Carrying Concealed, Carrying with Unlawful Intent and Weapons Possession by a Felon. Bond was denied.

Delgado is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons for a Probable Cause conference. That will take place on Feb. 24 at 8:30 a.m.

More: Crime news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.