Students at Haslett High School walk out in protest over racist taunts

Students at Haslett High School participated in a walk out protest on Feb. 11, 2022.
Students at Haslett High School participated in a walk out protest on Feb. 11, 2022.
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of students walked out of Haslett High School in protest Friday.

Students said they’re protesting what they said is a lack of action taken over racial slurs used at a January basketball game at Fowlerville High School.

A flyer circulated called Friday’s protest “a walkout to eradicate racism and to support our athletes.”

The parents of one Haslett High School basketball player said their son and his teammates were subjected to racial slurs and taunts by Fowlerville High School players and fans at the Jan. 27 game.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

