Sec. Benson requests investigation into voting machine tampering

RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is asking for an investigation of voting machine tampering in a Northern Michigan community.

Benson has asked state Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan State Police to investigate reports that someone was allowed to access vote tabulator components and technology in Roscommon County’s Richfield Township.

She says that unauthorized access to machines is a breach of election security protocols and may render the machines useless for future elections.

“Protecting the integrity and security of our elections, especially from those who use lies and misinformation to deceive Michigan voters, is a critical component of defending democracy in this moment,” said Benson. “Michigan law is clear about the security threats that emerge when anyone gains unauthorized access to our election machines or technology, and I will have no tolerance for those who seek to illegally tamper with our voting equipment.”

Benson also says that if the voting machines were tampered with, they would have to be replaced at the expense of taxpayers.

