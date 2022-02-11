Seahawks Adjusting Their Coaching Staff

ENTON, Wash. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the moves tells The Associated Press the Seattle Seahawks are continuing the overhaul of their coaching staff with the expected hiring of Sean Desai and Karl Scott as key defensive assistants. The Seahawks are also letting go of veteran offensive line coach Mike Solari. NFL Network first reported the moves and says Desai will be Seattle’s associate head coach. Both Desai and Scott are expected to have significant influence in a remake on the defensive side for Seattle. The Seahawks let go of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis after the season.

